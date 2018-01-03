App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 03, 2018 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marathon Nextgen Realty's board meeting deferred

Kindly note, a Meeting of Board Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 03, 2018 at Mumbai to Consider the Acquisition of a business undertaking, is deferred due to some unforeseen circumstances and now is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 04, 2018

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Kindly note, a Meeting of Board Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 03, 2018 at Mumbai to Consider the Acquisition of a business undertaking, is deferred due to some unforeseen circumstances and now is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 04, 2018Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.