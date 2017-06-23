Jun 23, 2017 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Maplle Infra: Outcome of board meeting
We are enclosing herewith resolution of board meeting for accepting resignation of Mr. Aditya Parekh Director, w.e.f 01.06.2017.
Source : BSE
