Jun 06, 2017 09:24 PM IST
Jun 06, 2017 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maplle Infra: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today on 30th May, 2017.

Maplle Infra: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today on 30th May, 2017 inter-alia, considered following matters:

1. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following:

a)Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company as on that date.
b)Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.
c)Declaration for Unmodified Opinion on Audit Report.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

