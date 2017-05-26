May 26, 2017 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Manugraph Industries: Outcome of board meeting
The meeting of the Board of Directors of Manugraph India Limited approved standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. The Board also recommended dividend at 25 percent i.e. 50 paise per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each, subject to approval of shareholders.
