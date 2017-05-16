May 16, 2017 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Manugraph Industries' board meeting on May 26, 2017
The meeting of the Board of Directors of Manugraph India Limited is scheduled on Friday, May 26, 2017 to consider, among other things, audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider dividend for the financial year 2016-17.
