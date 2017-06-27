Jun 27, 2017 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Manugraph Industries' AGM on July 27, 2017
This is to inform you that the 45th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 12.00 noon at M.C. Ghia Hall, Bhogilal Hargovindas Building, 18/20, Kaikhushru Dubash Marg, Mumbai – 400 001, India.
