Manomay Tex India - Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 20th November, 2017 considered and approved for availing Credit Facilities upto Rs. 72.33 Crore from Consortium Bank i.e. State Bank of India (Lead Bank), Industrial Estate Branch, Bhilwara and Oriental Bank of Commerce (Member Bank), Gandhi Nagar, Bhilwara (Renewal and Takeover of existing facilities as well as fresh Term Loan for expansion of Denim Plant), as per sanction letter No. ADV/RMME/…/2017-18 Dated 18.11.2017.Source : BSE