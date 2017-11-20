App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 20, 2017 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manomay Tex India - Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 20th November, 2017 considered and approved for availing Credit Facilities upto Rs. 72.33 Crore from Consortium Bank.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 20th November, 2017 considered and approved for availing Credit Facilities upto Rs. 72.33 Crore from Consortium Bank i.e. State Bank of India (Lead Bank), Industrial Estate Branch, Bhilwara and Oriental Bank of Commerce (Member Bank), Gandhi Nagar, Bhilwara (Renewal and Takeover of existing facilities as well as fresh Term Loan for expansion of Denim Plant), as per sanction letter No. ADV/RMME/…/2017-18 Dated 18.11.2017.

Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.