May 25, 2017 10:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Manomay Tex Ind board meeting on May 30, 2017
Corporate Announcement under regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 regarding intimation of holding 02/2017-18 Board Meeting for approval of the Audited Financial Results for the half year ended 31st March, 2017.
