Sep 08, 2017 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Manjeera Constructions' board meeting on September 14, 2017
We would like to bring to your kind attention that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th day of September, 2017 inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
