Sep 06, 2017 01:41 PM IST
Sep 06, 2017 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mangalam Timber's board meeting rescheduled
Ref: Our Letter dated 29th August, 2017 regarding notice of Board Meting

With reference to our earlier announcement dated 29th August, 2017 regarding the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 12th September, 2017 to consider, inter alia, Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017, has been postponed and is now scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 14th September, 2017.

Accordingly, the trading window will be opened 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the public.

Necessary arrangement for publication of notice pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 incorporating the above changes has already been made.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

