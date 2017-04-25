Mangalam Organics' board meeting on May 6, 2017

App
Apr 25, 2017 01:28 PM IST
Apr 25, 2017 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 6th May, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair.

This is to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 6th May, 2017 at 3.00 pm at the administrative office of the Company at 812, Tulsiani Chambers, Nariman Point, Mumbai – 400 021, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE

