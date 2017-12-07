App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 07, 2017 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mangalam Drugs & Organics to consider interim dividend

Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on December 12, 2017, inter alia, to consider and declare the interim dividend for the financial year 2017-18.

 
 
Further, in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all directors, officers and designated employees of the Company from December 07, 2017 and would open 48 hours after the declaration of the aforesaid dividend by the company to the public.Source : BSE
