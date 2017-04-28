App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 28, 2017 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mangalam Drugs' board meeting on May 08, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 08th May, 2017.

Mangalam Drugs' board meeting on May 08, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 08th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at Mumbai, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results/Statement of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and any other matters with the permission of the Chair. The Exchange is further requested to note that the Trading Window for the purpose of the said Board Meeting will remain closed from Saturday, 29th April, 2017 and would open 48 hours after the announcement of financial results to the public. Kindly take the same in your records and inform the stakeholders accordingly.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.