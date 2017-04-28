Mangalam Drugs' board meeting on May 08, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 08th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at Mumbai, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results/Statement of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and any other matters with the permission of the Chair. The Exchange is further requested to note that the Trading Window for the purpose of the said Board Meeting will remain closed from Saturday, 29th April, 2017 and would open 48 hours after the announcement of financial results to the public. Kindly take the same in your records and inform the stakeholders accordingly.Source : BSE