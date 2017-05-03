Mangalam Cement's board meeting on May 13, 2017.

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of the Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 13th May, 2017 at New Delhi inter alia to consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend Dividend, if any on Equity Shares for the year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading (‘the Code'), the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed for the all the directors, connected & designated persons from March 20, 2017 and shall remain closed uptil 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results. During this period, all the directors, connected & designated persons, shall not to deal in the shares of the Company. This is for your kind information and information of the investing public.Source : BSE