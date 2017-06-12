Jun 12, 2017 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com Mangal Credit's board meeting on June 20, 2017 Mangal Credit has informed that the board meeting to be held on June 20, 2017. Board Meeting on 20th June 2017 at 3.00 PM .Source : BSE tags #Announcements Related news Business Shriram Transport Finance allots 5500 secured redeemable NCD Jun 12, 2017 04:27 PM Business Saboo Sodium Chloro: Outcome of board meeting Jun 12, 2017 04:25 PM Business Lakshmi Precision Screws' board meeting on June 20, 2017 Jun 12, 2017 04:25 PM Business Bengal & Assam Company: Outcome of board meeting Jun 12, 2017 04:23 PM Business Gala Print City: Outcome of board meeting Jun 12, 2017 04:22 PM Business Sangam Health Care Products: Outcome of board meeting Jun 12, 2017 03:33 PM Business Noble Explochem: Outcome of board meeting Jun 12, 2017 03:25 PM Business Mangal Credit's board meeting on June 20, 2017 Jun 12, 2017 03:02 PM Business Supreme Tex Mart: Outcome of Board Meeting Jun 12, 2017 02:30 PM