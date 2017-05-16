Mandhana Retail's board meeting will be held on May 29, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 29th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017. In terms of Company's 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading', the closure of trading window for purchase/sale of securities of the Company by the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives would commence from 6.00 p.m. on 15th May, 2017 and will end 48 hours after the announcement by the Company of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017. You are requested to take the above on records.Source : BSE