Manappuram Finance - Outcome of board meeting

We would like to intimate that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 23rd January, 2018 authorized Mr.V.P.Nandakumar, MD & CEO to initiate further discussions on behalf of the company on investment opportunities available with the company.Source : BSE