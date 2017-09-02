Manappuram Finance: Updates

We hereby confirm that we have duly paid the Interest due on 01st September 2017 with respect to Public issue. Details of Payment are hereunder;ISIN Nature of PaymentDue date Date of PaymentINE522D07636 Interest 01.09.2017 01.09.2017INE522D07750 Interest 01.09.2017 01.09.2017INE522D07867 Interest 01.09.2017 01.09.2017INE522D07883 Interest 01.09.2017 01.09.2017Source : BSE