Sep 02, 2017 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Manappuram Finance: Updates
Manappuram Finance has informed that the company has duly paid the Interest due on September 1, 2017 with respect to Public issue.
We hereby confirm that we have duly paid the Interest due on 01st September 2017 with respect to Public issue. Details of Payment are hereunder;
ISIN Nature of Payment
Due date Date of Payment
INE522D07636 Interest 01.09.2017 01.09.2017
INE522D07750 Interest 01.09.2017 01.09.2017
INE522D07867 Interest 01.09.2017 01.09.2017
INE522D07883 Interest 01.09.2017 01.09.2017
Source : BSE
ISIN Nature of Payment
Due date Date of Payment
INE522D07636 Interest 01.09.2017 01.09.2017
INE522D07750 Interest 01.09.2017 01.09.2017
INE522D07867 Interest 01.09.2017 01.09.2017
INE522D07883 Interest 01.09.2017 01.09.2017
Source : BSE