May 22, 2017 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Manappuram Finance to consider interim dividend
Manappuram Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the agenda of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on May 25, 2017 inter alia, has an item for consideration of declaration of an Interim Dividend for the financial year 2016-17.
