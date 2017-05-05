Manali Petrochemicals to consider dividend

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 16, 2017, inter alia, for considering the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of dividend if any.Further, in terms of the Company's Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window will remain closed upto the second trading day after the announcement of the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE