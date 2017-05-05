May 05, 2017 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Manali Petrochemicals' board meeting on May 16, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 16th May 2017, inter alia, to approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any.
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 16th May 2017, inter alia, to approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any.Source : BSE