Aug 26, 2017 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Manaksia's AGM on September 22, 2017
Notice dated 17th July, 2017 convening the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, the 22nd September, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Bhasha Bhawan, National Library Auditorium, near Alipore Zoo at Belvedere Road, Kolkata – 700027.
This may be treated as compliance of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
Notice dated 17th July, 2017 convening the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, the 22nd September, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Bhasha Bhawan, National Library Auditorium, near Alipore Zoo at Belvedere Road, Kolkata – 700027.
This may be treated as compliance of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Source : BSE
This may be treated as compliance of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Source : BSE