Manaksia Industries to set up subsidiary companies

Under regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform that the Board of the Company in its meeting held on 14.11.2017 has decided for setting up of Wholly owned subsidiary and step down subsidiary Company and to make investment in the same as detailed in the attached letter.

Manaksia Industries has decided for setting up of wholly owned subsidiary in India and step down subsidiary company in Tanzania.Source : BSE