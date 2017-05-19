App
May 18, 2017 10:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manaksia Coated: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th May, 2017. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, which commenced at 05.00 p.m.

Manaksia Coated: Outcome of board meeting
Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th May, 2017. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, which commenced at 05.00 p.m. and concluded at 07.30 p.m., has inter-alia transacted following business(es): (i).Appointment of Ms. Sailja Gupta as Company Secretary of the Company with immediate effect. (Brief Profile Enclosed) (ii).Considered, approved and adopted the Audited Financial Statements (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended on 31st March, 2017. (iii).Considered, approved and adopted the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. A copy of the Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 along with Auditors Report and Declaration of unmodified opinion of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March, 2017. (Enclosed) This may be treated as compliance with the relevant Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

