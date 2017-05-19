Manaksia Alumin: Outcome of board meeting

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th May, 2017. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, which commenced at 07.35 p.m. and concluded at 08.30 p.m., has inter-alia transacted following business(es): (i).Considered, approved and adopted the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2017. (ii).Considered, approved and adopted the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. A copy of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 along with Auditors Report and Declaration of unmodified opinion of Manaksia Aluminium Company Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2017. (Enclosed) This may be treated as compliance with the relevant Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE