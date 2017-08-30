Man Infra: Outcome of AGM

We wish to inform you that the AGM was held on August 30, 2017 at Balbhawan, Ghatkopar Balkan-Ji-Bari Marg, Opposite Rajawadi Garden, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai – 400 077 at 10.00 AM IST. The Company had provided remote e-voting facilities under provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder from time to time and Regulation 44(1) of the SEBI Regulations to vote on the resolutions as per the Notice dated May 29, 2017; which remained opened during the period from August 27, 2017 from 9:00 AM and ended on August 29, 2017 at 5:00 PM. The Company further provided facilities for physical voting through ballots at the venue of AGM who did not cast their vote through remote e-voting.The voting results in accordance with provisions of the SEBI Regulations on the above resolutions shall be communicated to the Stock Exchanges within 48 hours from the conclusion of AGM. In addition to the same, the voting results shall also be placed on the website of the Company and of NSDL.Source : BSE