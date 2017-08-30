App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 30, 2017 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Man Infra: Outcome of AGM

We wish to inform you that the AGM was held on August 30, 2017 at Balbhawan, Ghatkopar Balkan-Ji-Bari Marg, Opposite Rajawadi Garden, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai – 400 077 at 10.00 AM IST.

Man Infra: Outcome of AGM
We wish to inform you that the AGM was held on August 30, 2017 at Balbhawan, Ghatkopar Balkan-Ji-Bari Marg, Opposite Rajawadi Garden, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai – 400 077 at 10.00 AM IST. The Company had provided remote e-voting facilities under provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder from time to time and Regulation 44(1) of the SEBI Regulations to vote on the resolutions as per the Notice dated May 29, 2017; which remained opened during the period from August 27, 2017 from 9:00 AM and ended on August 29, 2017 at 5:00 PM. The Company further provided facilities for physical voting through ballots at the venue of AGM who did not cast their vote through remote e-voting.

The voting results in accordance with provisions of the SEBI Regulations on the above resolutions shall be communicated to the Stock Exchanges within 48 hours from the conclusion of AGM. In addition to the same, the voting results shall also be placed on the website of the Company and of NSDL.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.