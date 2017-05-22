App
May 22, 2017 12:40 PM IST

Man Infra to consider dividend

Man Infra to consider dividend
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 to consider; amongst other matters, the following: a.to consider recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2017; and b.to consider declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2017-18.Source : BSE

