May 22, 2017 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Man Infra to consider dividend
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 to consider; amongst other matters, the following: a.to consider recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2017; and b.to consider declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2017-18.Source : BSE