HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 16, 2017 11:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Man Industries (India) director Kirit Navnitlal Damania resigns

This is to inform that Mr. Kirit Navnitlal Damania Independent Director has resigned from the Board of Man Industries (India) Limited w.e.f. November 06, 2017.

 
 
This is to inform that Mr. Kirit Navnitlal Damania (DIN:01435190), Independent Director has resigned from the Board of Man Industries (India) Limited w.e.f. 6th November, 2017 in view of the letter received from National Stock Exchange of India Limited addressed to the Company consequent to the application of provisions of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Board of Directors have taken note of the same in the Board meeting held on November 13, 2017.
Source : BSE
