Sep 11, 2017 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mallcom (India): Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have approved the Unaudited Standalone Financials Result for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today
have approved the following relevant matters as under :
1.The Unaudited Standalone Financials Result for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.
2.Limited Review Report on quarterly financial results issued therein by Statutory Auditors, M/s. S.K. Singhania & Co., Chartered Accountants.
3.Appointment of Ms. Sangeeta Roy, Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, as the Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 9th September, 2017
4.Disinvestment of entire stake in subsidiary company, Mallcom Safety Pvt. Ltd. (MSPL)
5.Merger of the company with its subsidiary, Mallcom VSFT Gloves Pvt. Ltd.
The Board Meeting Commenced at 11:30 A.M and concluded at 4.00 P.M
The above are being given to you in terms of the Listings Regulations.
Thanking you,
Yours Faithfully,
For Mallcom (India) Limited
Sd/-
Chief Financial Officer
Encl: As above
Source : BSE