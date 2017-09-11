Mallcom (India): Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held todayhave approved the following relevant matters as under :1.The Unaudited Standalone Financials Result for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.2.Limited Review Report on quarterly financial results issued therein by Statutory Auditors, M/s. S.K. Singhania & Co., Chartered Accountants.3.Appointment of Ms. Sangeeta Roy, Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, as the Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 9th September, 20174.Disinvestment of entire stake in subsidiary company, Mallcom Safety Pvt. Ltd. (MSPL)5.Merger of the company with its subsidiary, Mallcom VSFT Gloves Pvt. Ltd.The Board Meeting Commenced at 11:30 A.M and concluded at 4.00 P.MThe above are being given to you in terms of the Listings Regulations.Thanking you,Yours Faithfully,For Mallcom (India) LimitedSd/-Chief Financial OfficerEncl: As aboveSource : BSE