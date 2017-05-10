May 10, 2017 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mallcom India's board meeting on May 26, 2017
This is to notify that a meeting of the Board of Director will be held on Friday, May 26, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017 and at the said meeting, the Board of Directors would also consider recommendation of final dividend, if any.
