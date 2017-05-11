May 11, 2017 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Makers Laboratories recommends dividend
Makers Laboratories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 11, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Re. 1/- per share (10 percent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
