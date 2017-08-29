Majestic Research Services: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved following businesses amongst other:1. The Board has approved Draft Notice for 5th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report etc, for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017.2. The Board decided to call 5th Annual General Meeting on Monday, 25th September, 2017 at 3 p.m. at The Royal Orchid Suites - Vaswani Pinnacle Annex,White Field Main Road, Bengaluru– 560066.3. The Board has approved, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:14. The Board has approved, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, to Issue and Allot upto 15,000 Equity Shares of Face value of Rs.10/- each on preferential basis to Mr. Sarang Panchal(Managing Director and Promoter) at a price of Rs 500/- each.Source : BSE