App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 29, 2017 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Majestic Research Services: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved following businesses amongst other:

1. The Board has approved Draft Notice for 5th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report etc, for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017.

Majestic Research Services: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved following businesses amongst other:

1. The Board has approved Draft Notice for 5th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report etc, for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017.

2. The Board decided to call 5th Annual General Meeting on Monday, 25th September, 2017 at 3 p.m. at The Royal Orchid Suites - Vaswani Pinnacle Annex,White Field Main Road, Bengaluru– 560066.

3. The Board has approved, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1

4. The Board has approved, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, to Issue and Allot upto 15,000 Equity Shares of Face value of Rs.10/- each on preferential basis to Mr. Sarang Panchal(Managing Director and Promoter) at a price of Rs 500/- each.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.