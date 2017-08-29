Majestic Research Services approves bonus issue

Majestic Research Services and Solutions Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 29, 2017, inter alia, has approved, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, issue of Bonus Shares to Shares to the members of the Company by capitalisation of its reserves in the ratio of 1 (One) bonus Equity Share of Rs 10/- (Rupee Ten only) each fully paid-up for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs. 10/- (Rupee Ten only) each fully paid-up (i.e. in the ratio of 1:1) held by the members as on a ‘record date’ to be fixed hereafter for the purpose.Source : BSE