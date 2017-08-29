App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 29, 2017 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Majestic Research Services approves bonus issue

Majestic Research Services and Solutions Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 29, 2017, inter alia, has approved, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, issue of Bonus Shares to Shares to the members of the Company by capitalisation of its reserves in the ratio of 1 (One) bonus Equity Share of Rs

Majestic Research Services approves bonus issue
Majestic Research Services and Solutions Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 29, 2017, inter alia, has approved, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, issue of Bonus Shares to Shares to the members of the Company by capitalisation of its reserves in the ratio of 1 (One) bonus Equity Share of Rs 10/- (Rupee Ten only) each fully paid-up for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs. 10/- (Rupee Ten only) each fully paid-up (i.e. in the ratio of 1:1) held by the members as on a ‘record date’ to be fixed hereafter for the purpose.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.