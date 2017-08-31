App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 31, 2017 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Majestic Auto's CFO Prakash Patro resigns

This is with reference to intimation under Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule 30 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 , we hereby inform you that Mr. Prakash Patro, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company has resigned from his duties w.e.f from 30th August 2017 and Board of Directors has accepted the resignation via passing of resolution on 30th August , 2017 and relieved Mr. Prakash Patro from his duties with effect from 30th August 2017.
The date of passing of resolution by Board of Directors is 30th August 2017 which shall be considered as occurrence of event in terms of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements).
You are requested to kindly take the same on records.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

