App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 23, 2017 11:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Majestic Auto's board meeting held on August 30, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2017.

Majestic Auto's board meeting held on August 30, 2017
Notice pursuant to Regulation 29 & 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, be and is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter April 2017 to June 2017.

The said Board meeting is scheduled to close around 6 PM IST on August 30, 2017.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.