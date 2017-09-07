Majestic Auto's AGM on September 29, 2017

We wish to inform you that the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of the Company will be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at the premises of Mohini Resorts, Near Sector-32, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana-141010. Copy of notice convening meeting and annual report for the financial year 2016-17 are attached for your reference. The Company is providing it shareholders a facility to exercise their right to vote at 44th annual general meeting by remote e-voting. The e-voting period will commence at 9:00A.M. on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 and end at 05:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 28, 2017. The Cut-Off date for reckoning voting rights of shareholders/ beneficial owners for the purpose of e-voting at the AGM shall be Thursday, September 21, 2017.Source : BSE