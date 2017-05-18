App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 18, 2017 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maitri Enterprises' board meeting on May 29,2017
Maitri Enterprises Limited has informed BSE that 1st Board Meeting of the Directors of the Company will be held on May 29, 2017 to transact the following business; 1. To consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017. 2. To appoint M/s Khandelwal Devesh & Associates, Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2017-18. 3. To appoint M/s A R Prajapti & Co., Chartered Accountants as a Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y 2017-18. Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all directors / officers / designated employees of the Company from Thursday, 18th April, 2017 to Wednesday, 31st May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

