Maithan Alloys: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., 9th May, 2017 have inter-alia considered and: 1.approved the appointment of Mr. Ashok Bhandari (DIN: 00012210), as an Independent Director for a period of 5 years with immediate effect subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 2.recommended the appointment of M/s. M Choudhury & Co. (FRN: 302186E) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period commencing from the conclusion of the 32nd Annual General Meeting, until the conclusion of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3.approved alteration of Article No. 125 of the Articles of Association of the Company in terms with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board Meeting commenced at 10:30 a.m. and concluded at 2:30 p.m.Source : BSE