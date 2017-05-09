App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 09, 2017 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maithan Alloys: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., 9th May, 2017 have approved the appointment of Mr. Ashok Bhandari (DIN: 00012210), as an Independent Director for a period of 5 years.

Maithan Alloys: Outcome of board meeting
We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., 9th May, 2017 have inter-alia considered and: 1.approved the appointment of Mr. Ashok Bhandari (DIN: 00012210), as an Independent Director for a period of 5 years with immediate effect subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 2.recommended the appointment of M/s. M Choudhury & Co. (FRN: 302186E) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period commencing from the conclusion of the 32nd Annual General Meeting, until the conclusion of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3.approved alteration of Article No. 125 of the Articles of Association of the Company in terms with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board Meeting commenced at 10:30 a.m. and concluded at 2:30 p.m.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.