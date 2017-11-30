App
Nov 29, 2017 10:21 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Outcome of EGM

Compliance with Regulations 30 and 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - EGM Proceedings and details of the Voting Results of the EGM alongwith Scrutinizer's Report.

 
 


M&M Financial is in the Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 25,341.32 crore.

The company management includes Dhananjay Mungale - Chairman & Ind.Director, Ramesh Iyer - Vice Chairman & Mng.Director, V Ravi - Executive Director & CFO, V S Parthasarathy - Director, Anish Shah - Director, M G Bhide - Independent Director, Piyush Mankad - Independent Director, C B Bhave - Independent Director, Rama Bijapurkar - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 532720 and the NSE with an NSE Code of M&MFIN.

Its Registered office is at Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder,, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400001.

Their Registrars are Karvy Computershare Private Ltd.Source : BSE
