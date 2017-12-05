Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services - Outcome of committee meeting

We wish to inform you that in respect of the QIP, the Securities Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 5th December, 2017 has inter alia,:a. Approved the closure of the QIP today i.e., 5th December, 2017;b. Approved the issue price of Rs. 440 per Equity Share, for the Equity Shares to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers pursuant to the QIP; andc. Approved and adopted the Placement Document dated 5th December, 2017, in connection with the QIP.The Committee Meeting commenced at 1.30 p.m. and concluded at 2.10 p.m.We request you to take the above on record and the same be treated as disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ['SEBI LODR Regulations'] read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/ CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 and/or such other applicable Regulation(s) of the SEBI LODR Regulations.Source : BSE