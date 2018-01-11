Mahindra Logistics' board meeting on January 29, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th January, 2018 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2017.In terms of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in securities of Mahindra Logistics Limited, the Trading Window has been closed from 1st January, 2018 to 31st January, 2018 (both days inclusive).This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at http://www.mahindralogistics.com.Source : BSE