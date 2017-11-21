Mahindra Logistics' board meeting on December 1, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 1st December, 2017 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Half year ended 30th September, 2017.In terms of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in securities of Mahindra Logistics Limited, the Trading Window has been closed from 10th November, 2017 to 3rd December, 2017 (both days inclusive).This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website at http://www.mahindralogistics.comSource : BSE