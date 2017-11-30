Mahindra Lifespace Developers' board meeting on January 30,2018

The upcoming Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th January, 2018 to consider, inter-alia, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ending on 31st December, 2017.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 528.10 and 52-week low Rs 319.53 on 19 September, 2017 and 16 February, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 10.62 percent below its 52-week high and 47.72 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,422.40 crore. Source : BSE