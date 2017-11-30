Mahindra Lifespace Developers' board meeting on January 30,2018

The upcoming Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th January, 2018 to consider, inter-alia, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ending on 31st December, 2017.
The upcoming Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th January, 2018 to consider, inter-alia, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ending on 31st December, 2017.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 528.10 and 52-week low Rs 319.53 on 19 September, 2017 and 16 February, 2017, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 10.62 percent below its 52-week high and 47.72 percent above its 52-week low.
Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,422.40 crore. Source : BSE