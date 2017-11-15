Mahindra collaborates with Dewulf Group

Mahindra & Mahindra announced a licencing agreement with the Dewulf group for manufacture and marketing of potato planting equipment in India. Under the aegis of this agreement, Mahindra will work with the Dewulf Group to bring its potato planting technology to the Indian market
Mahindra & Mahindra announced a licencing agreement with the Dewulf group for manufacture and marketing of potato planting equipment in India. Under the aegis of this agreement, Mahindra will work with the Dewulf Group to bring its potato planting technology to the Indian marketSource : BSE