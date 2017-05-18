Mahaveer Infoway's board meeting on May 30, 2017

With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Mahaveer Infoway Limited will be held on Tuesday, 30th day of May, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at 7-1-24/2/C, 301/A, Dhansi Surabhi Complex, Greenlands, Ameerpet, Hyderabad – 500016, Telangana , India to consider the following: 1.Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017. 2.Audit Report for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017 3.Any other business with the permission of the Chair. This is for the information and records of the Exchange, please.Source : BSE