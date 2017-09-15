Sep 15, 2017 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mahaveer Info's appoints Sameeksha Sharma as Company Secretary and CO
Mahaveer Infoway Limited has informed BSE that Ms.Sameeksha Sharma, is been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company with effect from 14.09.2017 pursuant to section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 6(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE