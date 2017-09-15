App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 15, 2017 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahaveer Info's appoints Sameeksha Sharma as Company Secretary and CO

Mahaveer Infoway has informed that Ms. Sameeksha Sharma, is been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company with effect from September 14, 2017.

Mahaveer Info's appoints Sameeksha Sharma as Company Secretary and CO
Mahaveer Infoway Limited has informed BSE that Ms.Sameeksha Sharma, is been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company with effect from 14.09.2017 pursuant to section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 6(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.