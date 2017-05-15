May 15, 2017 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mahan Industries' board meeting on May 29, 2017
Board meeting is proposed to be held on 29th May, 2017 at the Registered Address for the consideration of quarterly and yearly results ended on 31st March, 2017. Further trading window shall remain close from date of notice till 48 hours after conclusion of the meeting.
Board meeting is proposed to be held on 29th May, 2017 at the Registered Address for the consideration of quarterly and yearly results ended on 31st March, 2017. Further trading window shall remain close from date of notice till 48 hours after conclusion of the meeting.Source : BSE