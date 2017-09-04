Mahamaya Steel: Outcome of board meeting

Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 4th September, 2017 (which commenced at 11.00 AM and concluded at 2.00 PM) has interalia approved the following :1. Directors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2017.2. Board decided to convene 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Members on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at Registered Office of the Company and thereby approved Notice of 29th Annual General Meeting.3. Board decided to close Register of Members from 23.09.2017 to 29.09.2017 for the purpose of AGM.4. Appointment of Mr. Subhash Rao as an Internal Auditor of the Company (Brief Profile is attached).5. Approved Cut off date for the purpose of e-voting.The Brief Details of Subhash Rao, Internal Auditor are as under:Mr. Subhash Rao is not related to any directors of the Company. Mr. Subhash Rao is a M.Com graduate in the year 2003. Mr. Subhash Rao has more than 12 years of experience of Accounts & Finance in Steel Industry.Source : BSE