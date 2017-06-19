App
Jun 19, 2017 08:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahamaya Steel has informed about appointment of Mr. Suresh Raman , Executive Director of the Company as also Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 17.06.2017. A brief profile of Mr. Suresh Raman is attached.

Mahamaya Steel: Outcome of board meeting
1. Appointment of Mr. Suresh Raman , Executive Director of the Company as also Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 17.06.2017. A brief profile of Mr. Suresh Raman is attached.

2. Appointment of M/s Sanat Joshi & Associates as a Cost Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.

3. Reappointment of Mr. Nitesh Jain as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.
Source : BSE

