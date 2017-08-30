Mahamaya Steel's board meeting on September 4, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 4th September, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following business:1. To consider and approve Directors Report along with annexures for the year ended 31st March, 2017.2. To fix date, time and venue for conducting the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.3. To decide Book Closure period for the purpose of AGM.4. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company.5. And to discuss any other matter as per the agenda of the meeting.Source : BSE